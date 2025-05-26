Sony tipped to announce PS5 Pro and PlayStation 5 discounts this week

PS5 Pro is reportedly set to receive its first official discount this week, as part of Sony’s annual Days of Play event.

That’s according to gaming sleuth Billbil-Kun, who regularly reveals PlayStation promotions before their official announcement.

According to Billbil, Days of Play 2025 will kick off this Wednesday, May 28, and see the standard PS5 consoles slashed by €100 euros in Europe. PlayStation 5 Pro is said to be set to receive its first official discount, meanwhile, at €50 off.

In addition, the PSVR2 headset will reportedly receive a €50 discount, and a selection of DualSense controllers will be available for €55.

Sony will also reportedly announce a roster of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hardware bundles. A standard PS5 + Black Ops 6 download bundle is said to be launching at $449.99 USD / €499.99, with a digital console bundle costing $50 / €50 less.

Sony is expected to reveal all its promotional offers on Tuesday, May 27. Here’s a summary of the expected discounts, via Billbil-Kun:

100 euros discount on PS5 consoles: PS5 Standard Edition Console (with disc drive): €449.99 instead of €549.99. PS5 Digital Edition Console (without disc drive): €399.99 instead of €499.99.

on PS5 consoles: 50 euros off the PS5 Pro console : €749.99 instead of €799.99.

console : instead of €799.99. 50 euros off PSVR2 headsets : €399.99 instead of €449.99.

headsets : instead of €449.99. Selection of DualSense controllers at €54.99 .

It’s not yet clear how many of these promotions will be offered in the US. Outside of the Black Ops bundles, Billbil has supplied only European pricing, and Sony is yet to respond to the US’s trade tariffs with any significant price rises, as Xbox and Nintendo have.

In Europe, Sony recently increased the price of the PS5 Digital Edition to €499.99, up from its previous price of €449.99 (an increase of €50). In the UK, the digital console now costs £429.99, up from its previous £389.99 (an increase of £40).

Australia and New Zealand also saw price increases, on both the Digital and Standard PS5 consoles. In Australia, the Digital Edition now costs $749.95 (up from $649.95 and $599.95 before that), and the Standard Edition with disc drive costs $829.95 (up from $799.95 and $749.95 before that).

The rises mark the second time the US has escaped a price increase of this nature, though when Sony released the Slim edition of the PS5 Digital it launched in the US at $449, instead of the $399 the non-Slim version launched at.