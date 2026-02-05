Sony says Ghost of Yotei sales are outperforming Tsushima

Ghost of Yotei has exceeded the sales of its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, release-aligned, PlayStation said during its latest earnings results on Thursday.

Speaking during an earnings call, transcribed by VGC, the platform holder stated that Yotei “exceeded the sales of the previous title in the same period of time” and “significantly” contributed to its latest results.

Sony did not share a specific updated sales figure for the Sucker Punch title. In its previous financial results, it said Ghost of Yotei had surpassed 3.3 million units sold, as of November 2, a month after its initial release.

This likely put it roughly in line with Tsushima, which sold 2.4 million units in its first three days. In its first four months, Ghost of Tsushima sold around five million units. It’s worth noting that the original Ghost game was released slightly later in the console cycle, when the PS4 had a larger installed base than the PS5 does now.

According to Circana data, Ghost of Yotei was the third-best-selling PlayStation game in the US last year, and the overall 11th best-selling game across all platforms.

On Thursday, Sony said PS5 has now sold in around 92.2 million consoles and remains virtually neck-and-neck with its predecessor, launch aligned. During the holiday sales period, PS5 enjoyed stronger-than-expected sales and even outperformed Nintendo Switch 2.

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review awarded the game five stars and said it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fulfills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”