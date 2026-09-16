Sony responds after PC games including Helldivers 2 disappear in UK

PlayStation says it’s working to resolve an issue that has seen some of its PC games, including Helldivers 2, delisted in the UK.

On Wednesday, players noticed that Helldivers 2 and other Sony-published games, including Horizon Forbidden West, had disappeared from the Steam store.

This has made the games unavailable for purchase, though they remain playable for people who have them in their libraries.

In a statement, Sony Interactive Entertainment told VGC it’s working to reinstate the Steam games.

“We are aware of an issue affecting the availability of select titles on Steam in the UK,” a spokesperson said. “We are working with Valve to address the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Helldivers was recently added to the PlayStation Plus games catalog, meaning those with a subscription can access the game on PS5 for no additional cost.

The online shooter is one of Sony‘s biggest recent hits, becoming PlayStation’s fastest-selling game launch ever, with sales “far exceeding expectations” at 12 million copies sold across PC and PS5 in its first 12 weeks.

Helldivers 2 was released on PS5 and PC in 2024 and later made its way to Xbox Series X and S last summer.