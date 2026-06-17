Sony patents PlayStation controller with buttons that can get harder or trap your fingers

Sony has patented a controller with buttons that can become harder or softer in reaction to PlayStation gameplay.

The patent, which was published late last month and uncovered by Cheat Happens, describes buttons made of smart, magnetically responsive composite materials that will soften or harden depending on the strength of the magnetic field.

Essentially, the controller would be able to change the ‘feel’ of the controls by altering button hardness in real time to enhance game immersion, similar to the PS5 DualSense controller’s existing haptic feedback.

For example, the buttons could soften when a player character is walking through a swamp, and harden when they’re climbing a rocky surface, it’s claimed.

The patent also describes how the theoretical controller could create a ‘finger grab’ effect, where buttons soften to let fingers sink in, and then harden to hold them, simulating being grabbed in-game.

The ability to soften or harden buttons could also be used for accessibility purposes, it’s claimed, making it easier for disabled players to play.

Sony regularly patents new ideas for control methods, and it’s worth noting that they won’t necessarily lead to real products.

Earlier this year, the PlayStation firm obtained a US patent for a special controller with a touchscreen that lets players choose where the buttons should go, and resize elements like the d-pad.

Sony is also seemingly exploring ways to integrate AI into future PlayStation consoles, as it’s acquired a patent for the creation of bespoke AI-generated podcasts starring video game characters, and a new technology that would see PlayStation games play themselves with the help of AI.

It’s claimed that Sony could launch PlayStation 6 next year, alongside a possible Switch-style portable version. In a recent earnings call, the company claimed that it hadn’t yet decided when it would release the PlayStation 6 or what its price would be.