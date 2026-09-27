Sony patents PlayStation controller that accepts credit card payments

Sony has filed a patent for a PlayStation controller that can accept contactless payments from credit cards and phones.

The application, titled “Video Game Controller-Driven Information Transfer,” was filed in March 2025 and published earlier this month, and describes a controller that can read payment details from nearby cards or devices.

The patent (reported by Dexerto) describes a scenario where, when prompted, players can bring their phone or payment card close to the controller, after which the controller will receive the details and send them to the console.

Sony’s application specifies that the system could be used to purchase games, in-game credits, and add-ons, and describes a scenario where a player could purchase a full game with a quick payment touch after trying a demo at a store or expo.

Notably, the patent says the system could also work with physical gift cards purchased at a store. Potentially, this could also work as Sony’s planned in-store replacement for physical game discs.

As with all patents, there’s no guarantee that this technology will eventually make it into consumer products. Recently, Sony has patented a controller with buttons that can become harder or softer in reaction to gameplay.

Earlier this year, the PlayStation firm obtained a US patent for a special controller with a touchscreen that lets players choose where the buttons should go, and resize elements like the D-pad.

Sony is also seemingly exploring ways to integrate AI into future PlayStation consoles, as it’s acquired a patent for the creation of bespoke AI-generated podcasts starring video game characters, and a new technology that would see PlayStation games play themselves with the help of AI.

It’s claimed that Sony could launch PlayStation 6 as early as next year, alongside a possible Switch-style portable version. In a recent earnings call, the company claimed that it hadn’t yet decided when it would release the PlayStation 6 or what its price would be.