Sony patents AI-generated podcasts voiced by characters from its games

Sony has acquired a new patent for the creation of bespoke AI-generated podcasts starring video game characters.

The patent, which was applied for in July 2024 and granted in late January 2026, is titled ‘LLM-Based Generative Podcasts for Gamers’.

“Video game platforms currently lack the ability to provide unique and targeted content to gamers to update the gamers about things that are happening on the platform,” the patent claims. “There are currently no adequate solutions to the foregoing computer-related, technological problem.”

The solution proposed by the patent is to “generate a podcast of news related to the data, with the podcast presenting the news in a voice of a video game character of a video game played by the video game player”.

Its description depicts a scenario where the player starts up their console and are shown a message on the home screen informing them: “Your personalized podcast is available for today”.

Rather than a pre-recorded podcast made available to all users, the podcasts in this example are all individual to each user, based on what they’ve played, and may even star characters from the games they’ve been playing.

It could even lead to potential crossover situations, with the patent describing a character from one game potentially having dialogue with a character from a different game.

As the patent describes it, the console would pull data from various elements, including recent gameplay, friends lists and other console-level events, and inform the player about them in this podcast.

In one example, the player is watching two AI hosts presenting the podcast. One host says “Jack Brown just won trophy 532 in Space Explorers, you should try your hand at that game,” to which the other host replies: “Ha! If you think you have the skills!”

In another, the first host says: “In other news, there’s a software update for Gen X so update now.” Their co-host adds: “Also, try a spin move on the boss next time!”

The patent also suggests that players would be able to customise the podcast to include or leave out certain information, including news about games they own, recommendations for games they don’t own yet, their friends’ achievements, moves they can try in their games, and firmware or software updates.

“In certain instances, the audio may include a joke at the video game player’s expense,” it adds.