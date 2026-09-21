Sony officially announces a new limited edition PS5 DualSense controller based on K-pop star Lisa

Sony has announced its next limited edition PS5 DualSense controller, and this time it has a celebrity tie-in.

K-pop star Lisa, who has enjoyed success both as a solo artist and as part of the band Blackpink, has collaborated with Sony for her own controller.

The DualSense Wireless Controller: Lisa Limited Edition will be available in “highly limited” numbers on October 30, directly from PlayStation and at participating retailers globally.

The controller features an illustration of Lisa’s “iconic bangs and eyes”, along with her signature stars and LL lettering, with a Chroma Pearl coloured shell.

Pre-orders for the controller, which costs $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99, will start on October 2 at 10am local time, while supplies last.

As well as the controller, a merchandise collaboration collection will also be released in the US in October, featuring apparel, hats, tote backs, keychains, stickers, a DualSense carrying case and more, featuring Lisa’s designs and the PlayStation symbols.

These will also be available to pre-order directly from PlayStation on October 2 at 10am ET, with more items launching on October 23 on Lisa’s official Amazon store.

“Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax, so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting,” Lisa said in a statement.

“I had a lot of fun adding in little details that I knew my fans would notice, and I wanted the fans to have something they can connect with. I’ve always loved expressing myself through music and fashion, so this collaboration gave me a new way to be creative and show a different side of myself. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do.”