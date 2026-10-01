Sony is selling the Lego Astro Bot separately, with no need to also buy the Lego PlayStation

Astro Bot fans who may have wanted the Lego Astro Bot set but didn’t necessarily want to buy the Lego PlayStation to get it can currently buy it on the PlayStation Direct store.

Last month Sony and Lego officially announced the Lego PlayStation set, which is almost the exact size of the original console, costs $179.99 / €159.99 /£139.99 and consists of 1,911 pieces.

It was later announced that the set would also be accompanied by a separate Lego Astro Bot set.

As often happens on the Lego store, Astro Bot is a ‘gift with purchase’ (GWP) promotion, meaning the only way customers can get one is by purchasing a certain item or spending a certain amount in the Lego Store.

In this case, Lego Astro Bot is included as a free GWP if customers spend more than $150 / £135 on the Lego website, whether that’s on the Lego PlayStation or something else entirely.

Usually, GWP promotions are limited-time affairs and can only be acquired in this way, meaning anyone who only wants the GWP has to turn to the resale market, where sellers on sites like eBay often sell them for inflated prices.

This time, however, Sony is selling the Lego Astro Bot as a standalone purchase on the PlayStation Direct store, meaning those who don’t want the Lego PlayStation but would like a Lego Astro Bot can get him there.

The set can be purchased from PlayStation Direct at a price of $24.99 / £17.99 plus shipping, with PlayStation Plus subscribers getting 5% off.

The Lego Astro Bot set consists of 276 pieces, and is around 8 inches high when placed on the included stand.

The model’s head and arms can be moved to place it in different poses, and its eyes can be swapped between round and half-moon shapes to change its expression.

“Designed for adults ages 18 and up, this iconic hero makes a cool gaming decoration that’s perfect for an office or game room,” Lego’s official description reads.

“Complete with cape and blue propulsion jets, the Astro Bot figure comes with a stand to display the character proudly on a bookshelf or desk.”