Sony is reportedly set to release an updated PS5 DualSense controller with a removable battery

A new version of the DualSense controller is set to be released soon, according to a new report.

Polish site PPE.pl says Sony is working on a revised version of the PlayStation 5 Pro along with a revised DualSense controller.

The site cites its source as Graczdari, who it says correctly revealed that Microsoft Flight Simulator was coming to PS5 and leaked the boxed version of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

According to the source, the new DualSense controller, known internally as the DualSense V3, will launch in November and will feature a removable battery.

Although this hasn’t been clarified in more detail, the wording appears to suggest this doesn’t mean the ability to use AA batteries, but rather a rechargeable battery similar to that already in the current DualSense controllers, with the ability to replace it with a new one (or potentially one with a higher capacity) if needed.

The report says the revised DualSense will be released in November, and will replace the DualSense controllers currently on sale at retailers.

As for the revised PlayStation 5 Pro, the report suggests it will be a minor revision which will use 3% less power than the current model, and will include one of the revised DualSense controllers.

While Sony releases major revamps of its consoles each generation – such as the ‘Slim’ PS5 design and the PS5 Pro – it also occasionally releases more minor revisions with very little announcement or fanfare.

The most recent example of this is the newly revised PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, which will now feature 825GB of storage space instead of 1TB.

A recent comparison video also showed that the new PS5 Digital Edition has an entirely matte finish, as opposed to the previous model which had glossy finishes on the top half of the white shell and the entire centre black section.

UK retailers have been heavily discounting 1TB PS5 Slim consoles ahead of the 825GB version’s arrival, with numerous retailers currently selling the Digital Edition for £100 off.