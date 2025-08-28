Sony is reportedly planning a Nintendo Switch-style PlayStation 6 portable

Sony is planning a PlayStation 6 handheld with Nintendo Switch-style television docking capabilities, it’s claimed.

That’s according to Moore’s Law is Dead, a YouTube channel that has previously leaked accurate technical info on PlayStation consoles before their announcement.

In a new video, MLiD shares specific technical specifications for the ‘PS6 handheld’, which will reportedly release alongside a traditional, more powerful PlayStation 6 home console, which it says is based on “up to date” documentation from graphics partner AMD.

Notably, Moore’s Law says it’s seen “multiple documents” that “directly call out” that the planned PlayStation 6 portable can be docked like a Nintendo Switch, and claims that it will be capable of playing games natively at power exceeding that of the base PlayStation 5 when docked.

The PlayStation 6 portable will reportedly feature an AMD APU featuring four Zen 6c Cores, and two further cores dedicated entirely to system tasks. In addition, PS6 is said to feature a 16 x RDNA 5 CUs GPU clocked at 1.2GHz in handheld mode, and 1.65GHz docked.

Moore’s Law is Dead speculates based on specification costs that the PS6 handheld could retail for around $500, and release in late 2027.

Sony hasn’t launched a native gaming handheld since PS Vita in 2011. A portable accessory for PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal, was released in 2023, but it’s not capable of playing games natively.

It was first reported by Reuters last year that Sony had contracted AMD to design and fabricate the PlayStation 6’s chip, due to the company’s prioritisation of backwards compatibility.

AMD also created the custom system on a chip (SoC) for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, and according to Reuters, this was a crucial point in Sony‘s decision for PlayStation 6.

Sony discussed its future console strategy in a business segment meeting this summer, in which it said it was committed to “exploring a new and enhanced way for players” to engage with games, and that the future of the platform is “top of mind”.

“While we cannot share further details at this stage, the future of the platform is top of mind,” said SIE CEO, Hideaki Nishino. “We are committed to exploring a new and enhanced way for players to engage with our content and services.”