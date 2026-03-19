Sony is quietly shutting down one of the two PlayStation VR2 exclusives it published.

Firewall Ultra was released in August 2023, six months after the launch of the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset for PS5.

It has now been announced that the game will be closing down, but has chosen to do so by updating a three-year-old blog post.

Rather than publishing a new post on the PlayStation Blog announcing the game’s shutdown, it has instead updated a post from August 22, 2023 which was originally announcing the game’s launch.

A new update on the three-year-old article reads: “Online features for Firewall Ultra will be terminated and will no longer be available on September 17, 2026.”

It adds: “As you must be online to play this title, this game will no longer be playable starting September 17, 2026 at 10:00am PDT.”

Firewall Ultra was one of only two first-party exclusives released for PlayStation VR2 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, along with launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Although it was published by Sony, the game was developed by First Contact Entertainment, which had previously released its predecessor Firewall: Zero Hour on the original PlayStation VR (this too was published by Sony).

First Contact Entertainment shut down in January 2024, just five years after Firewall Ultra’s release, stating: “The lack of support for VR within the industry has eventually taken its toll. As a AAA VR game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed [going] forward.”

Sony also published a VR update for Gran Turismo 7 and a free educational game called Climate Station which could be played with or without the headset, but otherwise PlayStation VR2’s library has consisted almost entirely of third-party games and updates.