Sony is officially skipping CES for the first time in decades

Sony is skipping CES 2027, ending the company’s decades-long presence at the annual Las Vegas technology show.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to Bloomberg, saying the PlayStation parent’s focus is shifting toward entertainment, IP, and “technology geared to support creators”.

“We continuously and strategically evaluate our approach to events and communications based on the needs and priorities of our diverse business,” Sony said in a statement.

Sony first showcased products at CES at the event’s inaugural 1967 edition, and the company has traditionally been one of the show’s biggest exhibitors.

Notably, Sony used past CES shows to announce the PlayStation 5’s name, the PlayStation Now streaming service, and its push into 3D gaming.

While Sony did not operate its own booth at CES earlier this year, its Sony Honda Mobility joint venture showcased the Afeela electric vehicle.

That partnership has since been put into question, with Sony and Honda announcing plans to reassess their joint venture earlier this year.

That shift reflects Sony’s growing emphasis on businesses including PlayStation, music and film, while CES has become less central to how the company presents its wider strategy.

Sony remains a major supplier of image sensors for the automotive industry, and its executives have previously discussed the potential for vehicles to become platforms for new forms of entertainment.