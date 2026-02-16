Sony is considering holding back PlayStation 6 until 2028 or 2029, report claims

Sony is considering holding back the release of PlayStation 6 to 2028 or 2029, a new report claims.

In an article about the ongoing surge in memory prices, Bloomberg says the upcoming bottleneck of memory production will cause huge ramifications across the tech industry.

Dubbing it ‘RAMmageddon’, the article asks numerous tech analysts on their views on the ongoing increase of RAM prices, a surge mainly attributed to AI data centres buying up huge quantities of it, making supplies scarce.

Noting that Apple, Tesla and at least a dozen other major corporations have warmed that the shortage of memory will constrain production in the future, the article claims that Sony and Nintendo are planning on acting accordingly.

Citing sources familiar with Sony’s strategic thinking, the article claims that “Sony Group Corp is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029″.

It also claims that Nintendo is considering raising the price of Switch 2 later this year. Neither Sony nor Nintendo responded to requests for comment on Bloomberg’s article.

The article insists that the RAM shortage issue is not going to be resolved any time soon, quoting Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing as saying “this structural imbalance between supply and demand is not simply a short-term fluctuation”.

Tim Archer, CEO of chip equipment supplier Lam Research Corp, reportedly told attendees at a conference in South Korea earlier this month: “We stand at the cusp of something that is bigger than anything we’ve faced before. What is ahead of us between now and the end of this decade, in terms of demand, is bigger than anything we’ve seen in the past, and, in fact, will overwhelm all other sources of demand.”

While in the past console prices have tended to drop over the course of a generation, the trend has changed this year with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo all increasing the prices of their systems over time.

Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022, then again in April 2025, before doing the same in the US in August 2025.

Last year Nintendo held fire on Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to economic uncertainty in the region (including tariffs set by the US president), before eventually announcing that while the console itself would not see a price increase at launch, some accessories would.

“Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 [2025] due to changes in market conditions,” it said at the time. “Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

This came to pass in August, when Nintendo announced that it was increasing the price of the original Switch console in the US due to “market conditions”, increasing the price of Switch to $339 (from $299), Switch OLED to $399 (from $349) and a Switch Lite to $229 (from $199).

Earlier this month Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said there are still no plans to increase the price of Switch 2 due to the increasing cost of memory, but that this could change if the situation isn’t resolved.

Furukawa explained that Nintendo was having discussions with its suppliers to ensure a stable supply of components in the long term. He added that the recent surge in memory prices didn’t significantly impact on its hardware profitability during the third quarter of its financial year (October to December 2025), and he doesn’t expect a significant impact in the fourth quarter either.

He noted, however, that should the surge in prices continue into the next financial year and beyond, this could eventually have an impact on profitability, and that should the situation deteriorate significantly, the company will assess the market and take appropriate measures.