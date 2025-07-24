Sony has acquired 2.5% of Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco in a ‘strategic partnership’

Sony has acquired 2.5% of Bandai Namco, the companies have announced.

The “strategic partnership” will see the Japanese console maker acquire 16 million shares in the Elden Ring publisher.

A joint statement from the companies reads: “Through this business alliance and Sony’s investment in Bandai Namco, as two of the leading Japanese entertainment companies, Bandai Namco and Sony will focus on expanding the fan community for IP such as anime and manga around the world and strengthening engagement, particularly in the anime field where rapid market growth is anticipated, while merging their strengths to create new and emotionally moving experiences for fans, and as a result of these efforts maximize the value of IP.”

This is the latest entertainment company that Sony has acquired shares in. The company currently owns 10.11% of Kadokawa, the Japanese media giant, which includes dozens of anime and gaming properties.

In December, Sony became the largest shareholder in the company, following reports that the PlayStation maker was looking to acquire the brand entirely.

Sony also owns 14.09% of FromSoftware, 5% of Devolver Digital, 4.9% of Epic Games, and 4.98% of Chinese media publisher Bilibili.

Bandai Namco is best known for major gaming franchises like Tekken, Soulcalibur, Pac-Man, Ace Combat and more.

Of this new partnership with Bandai Namco, Sony’s chief strategy officer Toshimoto Mitomo wrote: “Through the partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content an experiences tht exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans, alongside Bandai Namco Group, with its outstanding capacity for multidirectional expanion of diverse IP and deep connections with fans at real touchpoints both domestically and internationally.

“By combining the strengths of both companies in the field of entertainment and unlocking the potential of compelling IP, we will further accelerate our efforts to maximize IP value and realize Sony’s long-term vision.”