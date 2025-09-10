Sony empowers parents with new PlayStation Family app

Sony has launched a new PlayStation Family smartphone app that will allow parents to manage their children’s PS5 gaming.

The new dedicated parental control mobile app includes the current parental control features available on PS5 and PS4 consoles, in addition to new features for parents to manage their children’s playtime, including an activity report, and the ability to approve extra playtime requests.

“We’re excited to bring an easy way for parents to manage their children’s gaming directly from their mobile devices,” said SIE’s VP of product management, Cory Gasaway.

“This is just the beginning with our new mobile app – we’ll plan to continue adding enhancements to PlayStation Family app to evolve the experience over time. We hope you’ll enjoy it and we look forward to your feedback.”

The PlayStation Family app’s key features, via Sony, are: