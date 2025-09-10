Sony empowers parents with new PlayStation Family app
The new PlayStation Family smartphone app is available now
Sony has launched a new PlayStation Family smartphone app that will allow parents to manage their children’s PS5 gaming.
The new dedicated parental control mobile app includes the current parental control features available on PS5 and PS4 consoles, in addition to new features for parents to manage their children’s playtime, including an activity report, and the ability to approve extra playtime requests.
“We’re excited to bring an easy way for parents to manage their children’s gaming directly from their mobile devices,” said SIE’s VP of product management, Cory Gasaway.
“This is just the beginning with our new mobile app – we’ll plan to continue adding enhancements to PlayStation Family app to evolve the experience over time. We hope you’ll enjoy it and we look forward to your feedback.”
The PlayStation Family app’s key features, via Sony, are:
Guided Onboarding – Enjoy a thoughtfully guided experience setting up a child account easily with PlayStation Family app.
Real-Time Notifications – Get notified what game a child is playing in real time. Approve or decline a child’s requests for extra playtime, restricted games, and communicate from a mobile device – you have the final say.
Activity Reports – Review daily and weekly activity reports at a glance. Parents can see up-to-date information about a child’s playtime and activity.
Manage Playtime – Set playtime limits for each day of the week. Children can enjoy more flexibility by requesting additional playtime from the console, while parents can approve or decline their requests from a phone or tablet.
Manage Spending – Manage spending activity by adding funds, viewing balances, and setting a monthly spending limit for a child to buy content from the PlayStation Store.
Content Filters – Choose and configure age appropriate content with a tap of a button. We’ve included presets that automatically apply recommended settings for different age groups, and every setting can also be customized individually to best suit each child.
Social Interactions- Customize privacy settings and how your children connect and play. Manage access to social features.