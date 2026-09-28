Sony details God of War Laufey’s Digital Deluxe Edition contents and pre-order bonus

Sony has officially confirmed the extra content available for God of War Laufey’s Digital Deluxe Edition.

The next game in the God of War series is set for release on February 16, 2027 and Sony has announced that pre-orders will open on Tuesday, September 29 at 10am local time.

The game will be available as a Standard Edition and as a Digital Deluxe Edition, with the latter containing extra content.

As well as the main game, the Digital Deluxe Edition also includes:

Dark Alchemy Armor Set

Dark Alchemy Blade

Dark Alchemy Bow Scales

Dark Alchemy Catalyst

In-Game Resource Pack

Digital Mini Artbook

Official God of War Laufey Digital Soundtrack

Players who pre-order either the Standard or Digital Deluxe Edition of the game before its release on February 16, 2027 will also get a Last Wish Armor Set, a Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance and an in-game resource pack.

God of War Laufey pre-orders begin tomorrow.



Full details on the different editions and a new look at Faye’s combat: https://t.co/lBHFYcwYIp pic.twitter.com/pMlVYq7422 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 28, 2026

God of War Laufey is the first mainline God of War title to star a protagonist other than Kratos. Players take on the role of Faye (Laufey the Just), Kratos’s Norse wife and the mother of Atreus, who dies in the events leading up to the 2018 God of War.

“Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk,” a synopsis for the game reads.

“To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”

In July, Sony Santa Monica confirmed that God of War Laufey will be available on disc, following Sony’s controversial announcement that PlayStation will soon end physical media production. No information has been given on potential physical Collector’s Editions, however.