Sony declines to comment on PlayStation 6 plans and claims PS5 is ‘only in the middle’ of its life

Sony was asked about PlayStation 5’s expected lifespan and its plans for a successor console during an earnings call on Tuesday.

In response, Sony CFO Lin Tao claimed that PS5, which has now surpassed 84 million sales, is “only in the middle” of its lifespan, citing the high number of active users who continue to play on PS4, more than a decade after its launch.

Last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment said that about half of its monthly active users were still on PS4.

Tao said in Tuesday’s earnings call, transcribed by VGC: “This year, in year 6 since the launch, PS5 has been growing its installed base, and our view is that, compared to the conventional console life cycles, and looking at the PS4 cycle, it seems to be getting longer and longer.

“Especially with the PS4, which was launched in 2013, it’s been over a decade since then, but there are many active users enjoying the console, and they’re enjoying the other consoles [too].

“And from that perspective, we believe that the PS5 is only in the middle of the journey, and we are really planning to expand it even further.”

As for its next-gen console, Sony would not comment on any plans. “And as for the future launches and successors, we are not in a position to make any comments about that, and that’s all we have,” the CFO said.

Sony discussed its future console strategy in a business segment meeting this summer, in which it said it was committed to “exploring a new and enhanced way for players” to engage with games, and that the future of the platform is “top of mind”.

According to reports, Sony’s plans for PlayStation 6 include a Nintendo Switch-style handheld with television docking capabilities.