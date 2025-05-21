Sony confirms it’s ending its PlayStation Stars loyalty program

Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Stars loyalty scheme, it’s confirmed.

Starting today, PlayStation Stars will no longer accept new members, and the program will fully end on November 2, 2026.

Current PlayStation Stars members can continue to redeem points until that date. However, the ability to earn Digital Collectibles, Points, and level up your status will end on July 23, 2025.

“Since launching the program, we’ve learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to, and as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends,” said PlayStation’s Grace Chen.

“Through this evaluation, we have decided to refocus our efforts and will be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars. We will continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings.”

PlayStation Stars launched in late 2022 via the PlayStation App. At the time, Sony said it planned to expand the service to consoles at a later date.

“By joining PlayStation Stars, you can use your gaming skills to collect unique digital collectibles and earn rewards,” according to the platform holder.

“Complete campaigns, earn points and show off your collectibles in a digital display case on PlayStation App as a way of celebrating your love of play and PlayStation experiences.”