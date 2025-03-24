Sony confirms Indiana Jones PS5 date with Uncharted crossover

Bethesda has confirmed the release date for the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with a crossover video featuring Uncharted actor Nolan North.

The PS5 version of Indiana Jones will be released on April 17, 2025, publisher Bethesda announced in a video featuring lead actor Troy Baker and Uncharted lead North.

North plays the role of Nathan Drake, Sony’s own tomb-raiding hero, and also appears alongside Baker in 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

A PlayStation Store page for the game confirms that it will be PS5 Pro Enhanced, and pre-order customers will receive The Last Crusade DLC pack.

Microsoft officially announced back in August 2024 that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would eventually be coming to PlayStation 5, but didn’t give a release date at the time beyond Spring 2025.

The Xbox version, which was released on December 9, 2024, has enjoyed a few months of console exclusivity before Sony’s console receives the game.

Microsoft said in January that the Xbox and PC versions of the game – which were available to buy or as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – had attracted over four million players.

The game has been well received by critics, earning scores of 86 (console) and 87 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic.