Sony confirms discounts on PS5 consoles, accessories and software starting this week

Sony has announced several deals on PlayStation 5 hardware and software, including discounts on the PlayStation 5 Pro and more.

From May 28 to June 11, Sony will reduce the price on various products on the PlayStation Direct store and participating retailers as part of its Days of Play campaign, including $50 off PlayStation 5 Pro in the US.

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Bundle, which comes with the PS5 console and a copy of the game, will be available in both standard PS5 and PS5 Digital versions, starting at $399.99 for the Digital edition. Sony says this is a saving of up to $120 compared to buying the console and game separately.

The Digital and Standard PS5 console will also be on sale in Europe and Asia, starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980 for the Digital version during the promotional period.

Sony has yet to confirm the full list of console discounts, meaning some of the European discounts leaked earlier this week by insider Billbil-kun have still to be confirmed, and may not be revealed until the sale starts on Wednesday.

Sony also says PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle will get a $50 discount during the promotion.

The PS5 DualSense, DualSense Edge, and Access controllers will all receive discounts, as will the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, which are compatible with the PS5, the PSVR 2 and the PlayStation Portal.

Various first-party games will also be available at a discounted price, including Astro Bot, MLB: The Show, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and Lego Horizon Adventures.

In Europe, Sony recently increased the price of the PS5 Digital Edition to €499.99, up from its previous price of €449.99 (an increase of €50). In the UK, the digital console now costs £429.99, up from its previous £389.99 (an increase of £40).

Australia and New Zealand also saw price increases, on both the Digital and Standard PS5 consoles. In Australia, the Digital Edition now costs $749.95 (up from $649.95 and $599.95 before that), and the Standard Edition with disc drive costs $829.95 (up from $799.95 and $749.95 before that).

The rises mark the second time the US has escaped a price increase of this nature, though when Sony released the Slim edition of the PS5 Digital it launched in the US at $449, instead of the $399 the non-Slim version launched at.