Sony confirms a major PS5 Pro upgrade is rolling out today with Resident Evil Requiem

A major update is rolling out for PlayStation 5 Pro today in the form of improved PSSR upscaling tech, Sony has confirmed, which debuts in Resident Evil Requiem.

PSSR is Sony’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, a machine-learning-based upscaler that improves game resolution without impacting performance. Announced last year, the improved PSSR is based on AMD’s FSR4 and arrives as part of Sony and AMD’s Project Amethyst initiative.

In a blog post published on PlayStation’s website, system architect Mark Cerny confirmed that the new PSSR is utilised in today’s big release, Resident Evil Requiem, when running on PS5 Pro. Other existing games will be upgraded to use the new PSSR in March, he said, via a system-level toggle allowing users to swap out the old and new versions.

“We’ve been hard at work on a new version of PSSR, which takes a very different approach to not only the neural network but also the overall algorithm,” Cerny wrote. “We are happy to share that Resident Evil Requiem – shipping today – is the first title to use this more advanced PSSR, which is helping to keep both frame rate and image quality high.”

He added: “Through AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling technology, PC gamers have already seen the benefits of our collaboration. With the updated PSSR, we’re delivering the very latest of this co-developed technology with a further six months of refinement for PS5 Pro players.

“We look forward to more news in March, when multiple existing games upgrade to the improved PSSR. There will also be a system software update at that time; selecting ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’ in Settings on PS5 Pro will allow you to experience the new PSSR with any PS5 Pro games that currently support PSSR!”

PlayStation 5 Pro was released in 2024, and over 50 games subsequently received updates with graphical upgrades and other performance improvements. However, following launch, some players reported issues with how PSSR upscaling worked on some games, suggesting they looked worse than on the base console.

In its new analysis of the updated PSSR’s utilization in Resident Evil Requiem, tech experts Digital Foundry call it “the real deal”.

“In Resident Evil Requiem’s RT mode, we’re upscaling to 4K from a base resolution slightly higher than 1080p,” it says. “Fine details, such as stitching on character clothing and small text on environmental signage, resolve convincingly on a 4K display. Edge clarity is substantially improved, and the image presents as a legitimately high-quality 4K output at 60fps, aligning with the original promise of PSSR.

“It has been noted that the PS5 Pro version does still exhibit some noise in RT scenes – but we can confirm it’s not an issue with PSSR itself, but in Capcom‘s denoising solution. You get the same thing on the PC version even when using DLSS 4.5 or FSR4.”