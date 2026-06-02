Sony announces Until Dawn 2, due for release next year

Sony has announced that a sequel to Until Dawn is in development.

Until Dawn 2 is coming next year, and will be developed by Liverpool-based studio Firesprite.

“Join a team of ambitious ghost hunters as they chase their next viral hit on a remote island haunted by a woman’s chilling story of something far darker than they bargained for,” the game’s official description reads.

“When the tale begins to manifest in terrifying ways, survival will take more than a strong signal to get off the island alive. Their lives are in your hands. Make every choice count.”

The game follows the crew of Dead True, a paranormal channel which is extremely popular despite the fact they haven’t ever seen anything paranormal because their stunts are staged.

When they sign a deal with a big TV network, however, they’re shipped to an abandoned tropical island where they discover actual horrors and have to survive them.

“Here at Firesprite, we took the reins on Until Dawn 2 as our first release since Horizon: Call of the Mountain, where we collaborated with our friends at Guerrilla Games,” a spokesperson for the studio said on the PlayStation Blog.

“Like many of you, a bunch of us on the team are massive fans of the original Until Dawn, so getting to build the sequel has been a dream come true. Part of our mission from day one has been honouring that core DNA: character drama, tough choices, and those unforgettable horror moments that made the first game so special.

“In the coming months, we’ll be rolling out more story details, diving into Until Dawn 2’s gameplay, and of course, introducing our new cast. Amongst the characters in today’s reveal you’ll have spotted the return of the enigmatic Dr Hill, played once again by the fantastic Peter Stormare. We’ve still got plenty more to share leading up to the launch of Until Dawn 2 in 2027.”