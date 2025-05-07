Sony announces new studio TeamLFG including Bungie, Fortnite and Roblox veterans

Sony has announced a new studio, which is working on an “ambitious incubation project”.

TeamLFG is the latest developer to join PlayStation Studios. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst, the studio “originated at Bungie, but has also rallied developers from across the industry to bring to life an ambitious incubation project that I’m very excited about”.

Hulst says the new studio “is now fully formed and ready to be introduced to the world”.

Based in Bellevue, WA, the team is comprised of a mix of staff working on-site and remotely throughout the US and Canada. It consists of a mix of veterans – staff previously worked on such titles as Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox and Rec Room – and “industry newcomers”.

In a group statement, the studio – which says its name means Team Looking For Group, and not the more commonly accepted acronym it’s usually associated with – said it’s “passionate about exceptional action-based gameplay, moment-to-moment game feel, and richly social virtual worlds”.

“We are driven by a mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging,” the studio said. “We want our players to feel excited when they log on to discover their teammates already hanging out online. We want our players to recognize familiar names and to make myths and memes out of each other.

“We want our players to love remembering that one time where they pulled off That Play that changed the whole story of the match. As we say on the team – dat’s da good stuff.”

The studio’s first game is described as a “team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games”.

It intends to hold early access playtests and build each of its games alongside its communities, saying: “It’s critical that we stay nimble enough to react to player feedback, not just in our lead-up to launch, but throughout live service as we continue to grow the game and community for years to come.”