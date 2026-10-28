Sony announces new Prism Collection of transparent PS5 DualSense controllers and console covers

Sony has announced a new collection of transparent PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers and console covers.

The Prism Collection consists of three DualSense controllers and three PS5 console covers, each with a transparent element.

The accessories, which come in Flare Orange, Emerald Green and Graphite Gray varieties, are designed to “give players a closer look into the design and craftsmanship” of the controller and console, Sony says.

“We know how much our fans have been looking forward to the return of transparent controllers,” PlayStation design team member Leo Cardoso said in a statement.

“We wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late ’90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5’s industrial design.”

Fellow PlayStation design team member Satoshi Aoyagi added: “The high-gloss clear finish extends across the back of the controller, offering a look at the technology that powers the DualSense controller while maintaining a sleek, monochromatic look.

“The metallic finish on the middle cover brings the contrasting surfaces together for a premium appearance that feels consistent with the PS5 generation.

“To complement the futuristic aesthetic, we carefully selected three distinct colors – a vibrant orange that subtly takes on a rosy hue where the transparent material overlaps, a deep hunter green that gains depth through its transparency, and a cool-toned storm gray.”

The Prism Collection DualSense controllers and matching console covers will be released on February 4, 2027, with pre-orders starting from November 10.

The controllers will cost $84.99 / ¥12,480 / €84.99 / £74.99, while the console covers will cost $74.99 USD / ¥9,980 / €74.99 / £64.99.