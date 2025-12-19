Sony and Honda have announced the first car to offer PlayStation Remote Play

Sony and Honda have announced that their upcoming Afeela 1 car will support PlayStation Remote Play.

The two companies formed a joint venture automotive company called Sony Honda Mobility in 2022, with the aim being to produce battery-powered electric vehicles together.

The pair will release cars under the Afeela brand, and the first production model – Afeela 1 – is set to start deliveries in the California region in 2026.

Now Sony Honda Mobility has announced that Afeela cars will offer PlayStation Remote Play via the Afeela In-Vehicle Infotainment system, allowing passengers to play PS4 or PS5 games.

It should be noted that only PlayStation Remote Play has been confirmed, rather than cloud streaming through PlayStation Plus, meaning players will need to have a PS4 or PS5 console turned on at home and streaming to their car.

“With PS Remote Play, users can remotely access and control their PS4 or PS5 console at home directly from the car’s interface using the Afeela In-Vehicle Infotainment system,” Sony Honda Mobility said in a statement.

“It offers an enjoyable way for users to play games remotely from their console using an integrated display and premium audio system. Whether you’re waiting in your parked car or keeping passengers entertained on a road trip, Afeela’s integrated features let you enjoy the PlayStation experience right from your vehicle.”

Sony Honda Mobility representative director, president and COO Izumi Kawanishi added: “The introduction of PS Remote Play embodies Afeela’s vision for mobility: transforming the traveling space into a captivating and emotional one. Through this integration, we are elevating the customer’s entire travel experience to an unprecedented level of entertainment.”

This isn’t the first example of cars offering built-in support for video games. In 2022, Tesla launched a native Steam app for its cars which let users play Steam games on the car’s display while it was parked or charging. Last year it dropped support for Steam in its cars.

Microsoft also announced in September that cars which make use of LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform will also be able to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as long as they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an automotive data plan.