Sony and Honda are scrapping Afeela, their car with PlayStation dashboard themes and Remote Play

Sony and Honda have announced that they are abandoning development on its Afeela electric vehicle.

The car was part of Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture established in 2021, and was originally set to release in 2025 where it would be built around a “premium entertainment experience”.

A number of features announced for Afeela were based on Sony’s PlayStation products and IP, to the extent that when a prototype was revealed in January 2024 it was driven onto the stage using a DualSense controller.

Last year it was announced that Afeela would be the first car to offer PlayStation Remote Play, allowing passengers to play PS4 or PS5 games on screens inside the car.

It was then announced in January that the car would also have dashboard themes based on Astro Bot, God of War and other PlayStation games.

It now appears that none of this will be happening, with Sony Honda Mobility stating its plan to “discontinue the development and launch of its first model, AFEELA1, and its second model” (as reported by Nikkei).

The venture has blamed changes in the electric vehicle (EV) market on the decision, with Honda re-evaluating its EV strategy as global sales have started to slow. Earlier this month Honda cancelled three of its other EV launches planned for North America and said it expected total losses of $15.7 billion.

“The underlying assumptions of Sony Honda Mobility’s business operations, such as the utilization of certain technologies and assets planned to be provided by Honda, were fundamentally altered,” a statement from the venture reads.

Car enthusiasts who would have liked to have taken Afeela for a test drive can at least still do it in a virtual form – Gran Turismo 7 added the Afeela prototype car in an April 2024 update, followed by the AFEELA1 in an August 2025 update.