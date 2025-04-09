Sony adds more animated PS5 backgrounds including Ghost of Yotei

Sony has quietly added animated PS5 backgrounds featuring Horizon, Demon’s Souls, and Ghost of Yotei to select players.

Previously, PS5‘s welcome hub had one animated background, which featured Astro Bot.

Now, backgrounds for Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Horizon: Forbidden West, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Rise of the Ronin, and Stellar Blade have all been added, but are only available to certain users at the moment.

It’s not yet clear when the backgrounds will be available to all players.

The welcome hub, which was introduced last year, allows players to customise widgets that will appear when they first boot their PlayStation console. These include things like messages, notifications, or controller battery level indicators.

Customisation options on the console have been mostly limited since its 2020 launch, though last year Sony introduced a line of commemorative PlayStation 30th-anniversary console themes for a limited time.

PlayStation has silently rolled out new Animated Backgrounds for the PS5 Welcome tab to select users! New backgrounds for Ghost of Yotei, God of War, Stellar Blade, Demon’s Souls, Horizon and more have been added to Astro Bot which was there previously! images via @chi_m02 pic.twitter.com/YR6WZBIUk9 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) April 9, 2025

This included the PS1 boot-up animation as a new start-up sequence and a variety of themes based on PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, or the 30th Anniversary, which could be applied to the home screen and other areas.

These themes, which were originally announced as temporary, will be added to the system once again in the future, but Sony has yet to share details about when these themes will return.

“Thank you for the fantastic response to the classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 limited-time console themes, which will be leaving tomorrow,” a statement on the official PlayStation account read on X last year.

“Due to the positive response on these four themes, we’re doing some work behind the scenes to bring these special designs back in the months ahead.”