Sonic X Shadow Generations will be a Switch 2 launch game, Sega announces

Sega has confirmed that Sonic X Shadow Generations will launch alongside Switch 2.

The publisher had previously confirmed that Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S would be released on June 5, the same day as the Switch 2 hardware.

Now it’s revealed that the latest Sonic adventure will join the pair, bringing Sega‘s total Switch 2 launch line-up to three games.

“Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form,” Sega says. “Also included is a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed Sonic Generations, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.”

Following its trilogy of launch titles, Sega will also be releasing Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army on June 19, followed by Two Point Museum later in the year.

In February, Sega announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations had sold more than 2 million copies, though it’s yet to overtake Sonic’s best-selling 3D game, the 3.5 million-selling Sonic Frontiers.

VGC’s Sonic X Shadow Generations review called it “a double helping of fan service”.

“Sonic X Shadow Generations is a solid refresh for one of Sonic’s most well-loved 21st century games,” we wrote. “Both games still suffer from many of the issues the 2011 release had – the side-scrolling stages still feel a lot floatier than 16-bit Sonic and the 3D sections are still prone to occasional glitches and annoying platforming moments.

“That’s par for the course for this series, however, and it’s certainly been far worse in the past. As such, there’s very little to strongly dislike here, and while it’s perfectly possible to reach both games’ credits in less than 10 hours, the challenge in getting all the S-Ranks and finding all the hidden collectibles will ensure fans will play it for many tens of hours more.”