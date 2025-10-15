Sonic the Hedgehog has been added as a sidekick on GPS navigation app Waze

GPS satellite navigation app Waze has added Sonic the Hedgehog as a sidekick character.

Sidekicks are celebrity voices which can be turned on in Waze to replace the standard voice navigation while driving.

As such, users who load the app, go into their sidekick settings and activate the new Sonic the Hedgehog sidekick will get Sonic giving them directions as they drive.

According to Waze, Sonic will say such lines as “alright, let’s roll, keep your eyes on the road, never know when a loop-de-loop or spike trap will be in the way” and “turn right, excellent handling, no notes from me whatsoever”.

As well as voice navigation, the collaboration also lets users replace their in-app car icon with the Speedster Lightning car from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and replace their avatar (which other users see) with a Sonic face.

“Get ready to feel unstoppable because Sonic the Hedgehog is taking you on the drive of a lifetime with Waze,” a statement from Waze reads. “Starting today, you can select Sega‘s iconic character, Sonic the Hedgehog, as your personal hype man on the road.”

The collaboration is the latest addition to the Racing Around the World campaign, in which Sonic Team is celebrating the upcoming 35th anniversary of Sonic with a series of events and tie-ins.

In June, it was announced that British motor racing team McLaren Racing has joined a multi-year partnership with Sonic the Hedgehog, also as part of the campaign.

Designed to highlight each partner as “globally recognised icons of speed”, the pairing will lead to “creative integrations and experiences that fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen”.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”