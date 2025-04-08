Sonic Rumble’s release date has been revealed, and it’s coming soon

Sega and Rovio have announced the release date for Sonic Rumble.

Sonic Rumble will be released on May 8. Pre-registration for Sonic Rumble is open now, and will stay open until the May 8, 2025 launch date.

Sonic Rumble is an upcoming party game that “invites players to enter a twisted toy world created by the notorious Dr Eggman”.

Players take control of toy versions of Sonic characters, in a series of battle royale challenges for up to 32 players, in which the aim is to “collect the most rings and prove themselves to be the fastest in the toybox”.

Sega has said that the more players who pre-register for the game, the more bonuses will be awarded to players.

Rewards include Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie skins, Chao stickers and buddies, and in-game currency (rings). These rewards will only be available to players who pre-register for the game ahead of release.

Players can now pre-register through the App Store and Google Play.

Last year ,Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka confirmed that Sonic Rumble won’t have any gacha or play-to-win mechanics, because they’re not popular in the West.

“In the Japanese and Asian markets, it’s common to have to spend tens of thousands of yen [in a game] until you draw a rare character and finally get to move on,” Iizuka explained.

“But this is not the case in the global market, especially for an action game like Sonic Rumble, where players should be able to enjoy the game on an equal footing.”

Instead, the game will feature a Season Pass structure, which will mostly revolve around character skins and emotes, as well as a daily updating Ring Shop where players will be able to exchange rings (earned through gameplay or purchased with real money) for cosmetic items.