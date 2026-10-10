Sonic Racing Crossworlds Year 2 crossovers revealed, including Final Fantasy 7, Hello Kitty and retro Sega

Sega has announced the details for Year 2 of Sonic Racing Crossworld’s DLC content, as well as a permanent price drop for the base game.

As with the Year 1 content, Year 2 will consist of six paid crossover packs, as well as regular monthly free content.

The game’s Year 2 season officially starts on November 3, with the first paid crossover pack based on Godzilla. This will include a new track in which Godzilla attacks the City Escape level from Sonic Adventure 2, as well as three new vehicles based on Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah.

Sega had already previously confirmed that Year 2 would also include a paid DLC pack based on Evangelion, but it’s now confirmed what the other four packs will be.

Pack 3 will called Virtual Sanrio Puroland Pack, and will include a track based on the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Japan, as well as Hello Kitty and Kuromi as playable racers.

Pack 4 is the Segaland Pack, and includes a new track based on classic Sega games, as well as three new vehicles based on Sega’s Out Run, After Butner and Super Megalo arcade cabinets.

DLC Pack 5 has a working title of Midgar Pack, and will include crossover content from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series. The details of this pack have still to be confirmed.

Similarly, DLC Pack 6 is titled the Reload Revival Royal Pack and will include content from the Persona games, which has also still to be confirmed.

In terms of free content, the first free DLC character for Year 2 will be added when the season starts on November 3, as Bayonetta arrives. She will be unlockable in a new Rival Duel mode.

She’ll be followed later in November by the McLaren Racing DLC, which adds a McLaren F1 car to the game as well as a new Sonic wearing a McLaren suit.

Then, in early 2027, Aigis from Persona 3 Reload will be added to the game, along with a car called the Palladion Dressy.

Year 2’s paid DLC will be available individually, or available in a Season Pass for $29.99. Players who buy the Season Pass will get access to Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast controller decal packs now, as well as vehicles based on each console when Year 2 launches on November 3.

Players who own both Season Pass 1 and Season Pass 2 will also get Super Shadow and his Super Dark Flare vehicle as an extra bonus.

For players new to the game, Sega has also announced a permanent price drop. Effective immediately, the Standard Edition has dropped from $70 to $40, and the Digital Deluxe Edition (which includes all the Year 1 content) has dropped from $90 to $60.