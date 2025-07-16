Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Switch 2 will have cross-progression and ‘the full game on cartridge’

Sega has detailed the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds.

The publisher has confirmed that the Switch 2 version of the racer will release digitally first this holiday season, followed by a physical version early next year with “the full base game on the cartridge”.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds will release first on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 25.

There will be a Switch 2 Upgrade Pack available for owners of the Nintendo Switch version, with content and progress able to carry over to the newer console version when it eventually releases, Sega said.

Alongside the Switch 2 news, Sega has published a new CrossWorlds trailer focusing on customization and gadget features.

“With over 40+ vehicles, 70+ gadgets, and 100+ vehicle parts and decals, there are thousands of combinations available for players to customize the ultimate racing machine,” it said.

In a recent hands-on preview, VGC called Crossworlds a “genuine contender” to this year’s karting crown, going up against Nintendo‘s Mario Kart World.

“Karting games on Nintendo formats are usually ranked with the caveat ‘if you don’t count Mario Kart’, but CrossWorlds has the potential to provide players with a viable alternative that not only embraces some of the features left behind by Nintendo’s latest.

“The no-nonsense arcade racing, the addition of characters from other series, car customisation – but also promises to continually update itself more than Nintendo’s game might, ensuring it could remain fresh for quite some time.”