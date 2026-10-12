Pre-Orders for the Digital Deluxe Edition are now live! This edition includes— Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (@RaceCrossWorlds) June 8, 2025
-Base Game
-Season Pass
-All future paid downloadable content
-Bonus Sonic Prime characters
Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition to also get
-72-hour Early Unlock
-Werehog Packhttps://t.co/KIH4bEhMCc pic.twitter.com/YilRBo7e6q
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds players demand Year 2 for free after noting the Digital Deluxe Edition promised ‘all future paid DLC’
The game’s Year 2 paid DLC requires a second season pass
A number of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds players have demanded that the game’s Year 2 content be made available as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition, due to the wording used when it was originally promoted.
Sega announced the full details for Year 2’s upcoming content over the weekend, as well as a permanent price drop for the base game from $70 to $40 (and from $90 to $60 for the Digital Deluxe Edition).
This includes another six packs of crossover content, which will be available either as separate payments or in a Year 2 Season Pass costing $29.99.
Some players, however, have raised issue at the pricing for the Year 2 Season Pass, and are claiming they shouldn’t have to pay for it at all.
Their reasoning, as noted by The Gamer, goes back to marketing messaging for the game before it was released, specifically a tweet posted in June 2025, three months before the game’s release on September 25, 2025.
The tweet states that the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game includes the “base game, Season Pass, all future paid downloadable content and Sonic Prime characters”.
It’s the reference to “all future paid downloadable content”, and the fact it’s listed as a separate item from the Season Pass, which has had some players suggesting this means all the Year 2 content should be free too.
At face value it appears the tweet was an unfortunately worded promise at a time when no further content may have been planned for the game beyond the initial first year. At the time of writing, however, it has not yet been removed.
VGC has asked Sega for comment on the matter, and will update this article if it provides a response.
Year 2 of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds starts on November 3, with the first paid crossover pack based on Godzilla.
The six paid packs will feature the following crossovers:
- Pack 1 – Godzilla (one track, three vehicles) – Nov 3, 2026
- Pack 2 – Evangelion (Rei and Asuka, one track, three vehicles) – Jan 2027
- Pack 3 – Virtual Sanrio Puroland (Hello Kitty and Kuromi, one track, two vehicles) – Q2 2027
- Pack 4 – Segaland (one track, three vehicles) – Q3 2027
- Pack 5 – Midgar (Final Fantasy 7 Remake content TBC) – Q3 2027
- Pack 6 – Reload Revival Royal (Persona content TBC) – Q4 2027
Free DLC content will also continue to be released for the game, including Bayonetta (on November 3), McLaren Racing (a new car and Sonic skin coming in late November) and Aigis from Persona 3 Reload (early 2027).
Players who buy the Season Pass will get access to Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast controller decal packs now, as well as vehicles based on each console when Year 2 launches on November 3.
Players who own both Season Pass 1 and Season Pass 2 will also get Super Shadow and his Super Dark Flare vehicle as an extra bonus.