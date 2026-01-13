Sonic Racing CrossWorlds’ physical Switch 2 release won’t be a Game-Key Card, Sega confirms

Sega has confirmed the release date for the physical Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The Switch 2 version already got a digital release on December 8 – around two and a half months after other formats – but some Switch 2 owners have been waiting for the physical release promised for early 2026.

Sega has now confirmed that this physical version will be released on March 26, and will cost $69.99 / £64.99.

It has also confirmed that the physical Switch 2 edition will contain the full base game on the cartridge, and will therefore not be a Game-Key Card.

Since Switch 2’s launch, Game-Key Cards have attracted criticism from some for the fact that they contain no more than a digital activation key for game titles, with the actual game data then download from Nintendo‘s servers.

It should be noted that given its regular stream of free and paid DLC content, the physical version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will still likely require patches and other content updates for features like playing online, even if the base game is on the cartridge.

Since its release in September, Sega has released regular free crossover characters for the CrossWorlds, including Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, and most recently, NiGHTS.

In addition, paid Season Pass content has added SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man and content based on Minecraft, with more due this year based on Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Avatar Legends.

The game’s director Masaru Kohayakawa has hinted at big surprises for players, recently telling Famitsu: “We plan to deliver content throughout the 2026 season, but we’ve also prepared even more surprises than at launch.”

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”