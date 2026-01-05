Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is getting Pac-Man content later this week and a surprise free festival

Sonic Racing: CrossWorld’s Pac-Man content will launch later this week on Thursday, January 7, Sega has announced.

The Pac-Man Pack is a paid addition for owners of the Season Pass and Digital Deluxe edition of the game, and includes Pac-Man racers, plus a new machine and course.

In addition, Sega’s teasing an in-game ‘Pac-Man Festival’, which will run from January 7 until January 11, and be available to all players, including those without the Pac-Man pack.

Pac-Man is the latest Season Pass content to be added to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, following SpongeBob SquarePants and content based on Minecraft.

More paid content is due this year based on Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Avatar Legends.

In addition, Sega has been dropping regular free racers for the game, including Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, and, most recently, NiGHTS. Many more are planned throughout the year, and Sonic Racing’s director has teased more surprises.

“We plan to deliver content throughout the 2026 season, but we’ve also prepared even more surprises than at launch,” director Masaru Kohayakawa told Famitsu last month, adding that Sega wants to make this “a year that surprises you all!”

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.