Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is getting a Year 2 of DLC, including Godzilla and Evangelion crossovers

Sega has confirmed that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will get a second year of DLC.

The game’s Year 2 content will include crossover DLC based on Godzilla and Evangelion, along with other IPs.

Before Year 2 arrives, the final two DLC packs for Year 1 still have to be released, both of which were also shown in a trailer today.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack will be released in July 2026, and will feature all four turtles – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo – as playable characters, with new vehicles, courses, and TMNT-inspired music tracks.

This will be followed by the Avatar Pack in October 2026. This will add Aang and Katara as playable characters, along with new vehicles, courses and Avatar-inspired music tracks and emotes.

Year 2 will include further six DLC packs, including a Godzilla DLC Pack and an Evangelion DLC Pack, featuring “intense courses, larger-than-life characters, and more”. Sega says more details on Season Pass 2 will be revealed later this year.

The Mega Man DLC pack – the fourth of six Year 1 DLC for Sonic CrossWorlds – was released in March. Before that, DLC packs based on Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants and Pac-Man were released.

Sega has also added 10 free guest characters to the game since release – Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, NiGHTS, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball, Tangle and Whisper from the IDW Sonic comic book series, Red from Angry Birds, Goro Majima from Like a Dragon and Arle from Puyo Puyo – with more to follow.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.