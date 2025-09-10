Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is getting a single-player demo next week

Sega has confirmed it will release a single-player demo for its racing game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Wednesday, September 17 in most territories.

The single-player demo will be available to download on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic, and Nintendo Switch, but not PS4 and Xbox One, Sega said.

The demo version will go live on September 17 at 12:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM BST, allowing players to race against CPU characters.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds will release first on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 25, followed by a Switch 2 version during the holiday season.

There will be a Switch 2 Upgrade Pack available for owners of the Nintendo Switch version, with content and progress able to carry over to the newer console version when it eventually releases.

In a recent hands-on preview, VGC called Crossworlds a “genuine contender” to this year’s karting crown, going up against Nintendo‘s Mario Kart World.

“Karting games on Nintendo formats are usually ranked with the caveat ‘if you don’t count Mario Kart’, but CrossWorlds has the potential to provide players with a viable alternative that not only embraces some of the features left behind by Nintendo’s latest.

“The no-nonsense arcade racing, the addition of characters from other series, car customisation – but also promises to continually update itself more than Nintendo’s game might, ensuring it could remain fresh for quite some time.”