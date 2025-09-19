Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’ final DLC racer is another classic video game character

It appears that another classic video game character is coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The game is out on September 25, and – as often happens less than a week before a game’s release – some physical copies have already found their way into players’ hands.

One player, Reddit user Wrong-Minute-1319, posted a photo on the Sonic the Hedgehog Reddit page which appears to show a flyer inside the physical PS5 version of the game, revealing all the game’s DLC packs.

At the time of writing, Sega has only confirmed that the game’s Season Pass will include Minecraft content in October, SpongeBob SquarePants in November, followed by Pac-Man, Avatar Legends and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

However, the included flyer with the game appears to confirm that Capcom‘s Mega Man is the sixth and final DLC pack set to be included in the Season Pass.

Following the posting of this image, Sonic news site The Sonic Stadium also posted their own video of the physical version’s box being opened and the flyer being found inside, seemingly confirming the flyer as authentic.

The Sonic Stadium also noted that Sega character Nights is on the back of the game box, seemingly confirming that they will be one of the planned free monthly Sega crossover characters coming to the game.

Sega has already confirmed that Hatsune Miku will be in the game at launch, followed by Joker from Persona in October and Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon in November.

If Mega Man and Nights are both included in the game’s physical packaging, and the game technically isn’t supposed to be in players’ hands until next week, it seems likely that an official Sega announcement confirming both characters is imminent.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”