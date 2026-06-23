Sonic Frontiers’ Switch 2 ‘Definitive Edition’ is finally announced – and it’s out now

Following weeks of leaks, Sega has officially announced Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, which is out now.

The Switch 2 version of the 2022 platformer includes the original game, plus the ‘Final Horizon’ story campaign, ‘Sonic’s Birthday Bash,’ and ‘Sights, Sounds, and Speed’ content updates, plus a digital art book and mini soundtrack.

Sega promises improved graphics and performance over the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, and a physical version is also available to purchase now, as became apparent when consumers discovered it at various game stores.

Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition was announced during a special 35th anniversary live stream on Tuesday. Ahead of the stream, VGC spoke to Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka about Sega’s plans for the anniversary year, and its collaboration with Pico Park.

VGC’s Sonic Frontiers review called the game “the kick up the backside 3D Sonic has been crying out for”, describing it as “a truly accomplished effort that hits a lot more than it misses”.

“It may have had a mixed reception earlier this year, but Sonic Frontiers’ final form is a brilliantly refreshing adventure that gives the series a much-needed shake-up,” the review concludes.”