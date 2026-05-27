Sonic Frontiers Definitive Editions is coming next month, it’s claimed

Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition will be released next month, it’s claimed.

That’s according to billbill-kun, who has a history of posting retail listing information ahead of official announcements. Writing on Deallabs, it’s claimed that the game will be released on June 23.

Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition will reportedly include all previously released updates and DLC. It’s also claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will receive a technical overhaul when compared to the Nintendo Switch version of the original game.

The game will retail for $49.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. According to the report, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will see a physical release; it’s currently unknown if other platforms will also see physical releases.

Sonic Frontiers was released in 2022 and received 3 updates.

The first update, titled Sights, Sound and Speed, was released in March 2023 and added new Challenge modes called Battle Rush and Cyber Space Challenge, a Photo mode and a Jukebox mode.

The second update followed in June 2023. Titled Sonic’s Birthday Bash, it added a New Game + mode, new collectable Koco, new Open Zone activities and the option to decorate the game with birthday celebrations.

The third, The Final Horizon, was released in October 2023.

VGC’s Sonic Frontiers review called the game “the kick up the backside 3D Sonic has been crying out for”, describing it as “a truly accomplished effort that hits a lot more than it misses”.

Further reading 3 Review: Sonic Frontiers is a fine return to form for the series Sega's open-world adventure is the kick up the backside 3D Sonic has been crying out for

“It may have had a mixed reception earlier this year, but Sonic Frontiers’ final form is a brilliantly refreshing adventure that gives the series a much-needed shake-up,” the review concludes.

“The occasional control and camera ‘quirks’ still pop their head up, but they appear far less frequently than Sonic fans will be used to, making for a much less frustrating experience overall. We would absolutely welcome more of this.”