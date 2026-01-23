Sonic boss says he’s open to adding ‘deep cut’ Sonic characters as CrossWorlds DLC

Sega’s chief creative officer of Sonic the Hedgehog, Takashi Iizuka, has discussed post-launch plans for racing game Sonic CrossWorlds, and said he’s open to adding “deep cut” Sonic characters as future DLC.

Since its release last September, Sonic CrossWorlds has received regular free and paid crossover characters, including Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, NiGHTS. Pac-Man, Minecraft, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The game’s director Masaru Kohayakawa has hinted at big surprises for players this year, and now, Sonic boss Iizuka has offered further hints at what could be coming down the pipeline for players.

In an interview with MCV magazine, Iizuka was asked if, following Ichiban Kasuga and NiGHTS, if fans could expect more Sega All-Stars to arrive as future CrossWorlds DLC.

“Sega has such a rich cast of characters, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a great place to celebrate that legacy,” he replied. “We’re always thinking about who might be next, so keep an eye out for more announcements down the line as the Season continues.”

Next, Iizuka was asked if he’d consider ‘deeper cuts’ from the Sonic universe, such as characters from the 1993 animated TV series, Netflix show Sonic Boom, or the IDW Sonic comic series.

“There’s a lot of passion around the extended Sonic universe, and we’re open to including the ‘deep cut’ characters if the opportunity feels right,” Iizuka replied. “We want Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to represent all eras of Sonic.”

The designer and producer discussed what makes a ‘good fit’ for a crossover character, stating that Sega looks for “something fun and visually unique” that feels like “a natural extension of the Sonic universe and not just a marketing opportunity”.

Iizuka also revealed that not every company was enthusiastic about joining the Sonic CrossWorlds roster.

“We started [talking to partners] long before launch and most partners were very enthusiastic,” he said. “These collaborations take care and time, especially to get them right for the fans. As for companies who passed … we won’t name names, but we’re always open to conversations in the future!”

Earlier this month, Sega announced its plans to mark Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary this year, including “digital content highlighting Sonic’s evolution across the decades”, fan meet-ups, brand and retail partnerships featuring limited merchandise, museum pop-ups and art exhibits, live concert celebrations, and “a brand-new narrative podcast”.