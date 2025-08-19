Sonic and Pac-Man’s next games will have crossover DLC featuring each other

Sega and Bandai Namco have announced that Sonic and Pac-Man will be appearing in each other’s next big release.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature Pac-Man crossover DLC, which will be appearing as part of the game’s first Season Pass.

This will include the addition of Pac-Man and the ghosts as part of the game’s roster, as well as a Pac-Man themed track.

After this, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac – the upcoming remake of the PS2, GameCube and Xbox platformer – will feature Sonic-themed DLC, including three Sonic collaboration stages and a Sonic costume for Pac-Man.

More to follow…