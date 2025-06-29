Sonic Adventure director says don’t expect remakes or remasters anytime soon

Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka has told fans not to expect remakes of classic entries in the Sonic Adventure series anytime soon.

Sonic Adventure (1998) and its sequel (2001) remain two of the Sega mascot’s most beloved 3D adventures and introduced open-world elements to the series for the first time.

Speaking in a recent interview with Shack News, Iizuka, who directed both Dreamcast Sonic Adventure games, was asked about the possibility of bringing the series back as remakes or remasters, but said that he’d rather put the energy required into making entirely new titles.

“I am really appreciative of everyone who likes the Sonic Adventure series, but when I think about what it would take to bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title,” he said.

“So part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title and that’s why there are currently no plans.”

VGC previously asked Iizuka in 2022 if he had any desire to continue the Sonic Adventure series with a potential third game. At the time, he said there were no such plans, but he did confirm a desire to one day revisit the series.

“In the future, yes, Sonic Adventure 3 is there as an idea that at some point it would be cool to maybe explore, but that’s not part of the plan and that’s not what I’m doing. It’s all about Frontiers [right now] and we have no plans for Sonic Adventure 3 at this point. I just want to be clear with everyone!

“But yeah, as somebody who made Sonic Adventure 1 and 2, it is on my mind as some idea that I could potentially think about in the future.”