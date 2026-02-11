Some of February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles have leaked, including Spider-Man 2

Some of the more notable PS5 games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month have been leaked ahead of their official announcement.

The ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has revealed three of the games set to be added to the Game Catalog on the PlayStation Plus service.

Game Catalog offers a rotating selection of games for PlayStation Plus members on the Extra and Premium tiers, who can play the games for as long as they like as long as they remain subscribed, and as long as the games remain available in the Game Catalog.

According to billbil-kun, the major big addition this month is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5), the third game in Insomniac‘s Spider-Man series of third-person action adventure games.

It will be joined by Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) and Neva (PS5 / PS4), with all three games set to be added to the Game Catalog on February 17.

The leaker says the rest of the games to be added on that date isn’t currently known, nor is it fully known when Sony will officially make the official announcement.

Although the official announcement is expect to take place later today, billbil-kun notes that with an hour-long PlayStation State of Play presentation set to take place on Thursday, Sony may hold fire and announcing this month’s Game Catalog games during the presentation, especially given how high-profile Spider-Man 2 is.

Last month eight new games were added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog – Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Darkest Dungeon 2, The Exit 8, Art of Rally and A Little to the Left. All eight games are still available to play.