Some ‘missing’ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 content will be part of THPS 3+4’s new game plus

Some of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4’s objectives, which were previously thought to be removed from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, will appear in the remake as new game plus goals, developer Iron Galaxy has revealed.

According to Iron Galaxy, due to the original design of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4, fitting all of the game’s original goals into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 wasn’t feasible, given the remake’s two-minute timer format.

When the game was first shown publicly, fans were concerned that much of the original content from 4, which featured dozens of non-traditional missions, wouldn’t make it into the remake.

However, as part of VGC’s recent hands-on session with the near-final game, Iron Galaxy told VGC that many of the missing goals are now part of the game’s Pro Goals system, which are additional objectives that unlock once a player has completed the level’s initial 10 goals.

While the minigames, such as playing tennis, won’t be returning to 3 + 4, this now means that significantly more of the original THPS 4 content is part of the upcoming remake package.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

The remake of the classic skating games is developed by Iron Galaxy, and features three brand-new levels that weren’t included in the original game. The new levels are Water Park, Pinball and Movie Studio.

Tony Hawk has said that he will “campaign all he can” for a remake of the Tony Hawk’s Underground series. At the same event this week, it was confirmed that a fan-favourite skater would return to the series.