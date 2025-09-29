SNK launches its new Premium Selection label with a PC port of Real Bout Fatal Fury 2

SNK has re-released one of its classic fighting games to launch its new Premium Selection label.

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers was originally released in arcades and on the Neo Geo home console in 1998, and has already seen some re-releases over the years.

This new version, which is newly released on Steam, offers rollback netcode for what should be smoother online fights.

It also includes lobbies for up to nine players and a number of tournament formats – single elimination, double elimination and round robin – for players who want to take part against each other in a group.

A new Practice mode lets players hone their skills with speed adjustments, recording options and a hitbox viewer which makes it easier to study where moves can and can’t land.

A Gallery mode is also included, featuring 59 pieces of media including “key art, portraits, movies and more”.

The new re-release has been handled by Code Mystics, the Canadian studio which specialises in the emulation and remastering of older games. Last year the developer released a port of SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos for modern platforms, and worked alongside Digital Eclipse on Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition.

Its Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 re-release is the first entry in the Neo Geo Premium Selection label, described by the publisher as “a collection of Neo Geo arcade classics, upgraded with new features for the modern day. Crafted and curated with the direct backing of SNK, this premium revival serves as an ode to all our fans across the years and around the world.”

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers is available now on Steam for $19.99 / €19.99.

Retro specialist Hamster Corporation also released the game back in 2018 as part of its ACA Neo Geo series, which saw more than 100 Neo Geo games released on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

ACA Neo Geo: Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 is still available on those formats for $7.99, but the PC release is only available on the Windows Store, meaning SNK and Code Mystics’ new re-release marks its first Steam appearance.