SNK is releasing a modern NeoGeo AES console with ‘unrivaled authenticity’ and £70 game cartridges

Plaion and SNK are re-releasing the NeoGeo AES console later this year.

Originally released in 1990 and remembered for its strong arcade ports, the new NeoGeo AES (Advanced Entertainment System) is planned for release this Christmas and promises “unrivaled authenticity”, including full compatibility with original cartridges.

Standard and 35th Anniversary Edition hardware will release on November 12 for $249.99 / £179.99 / €199.99, with a roster of game cartridges also due to go on sale for £69.99 / €79.99.

According to Plaion, NeoGeo AES+ will come with “discrete” quality of life upgrades, such as low-latency HDMI output, 1080p output, and on-screen BIOS and DIP Switches located on the bottom of the console, allowing for instant switching of language selection, overclocking the hardware, or choosing different display modes.

The console also offers low power consumption and permanently saves gamers’ High Score saves for each game.

Ten NeoGeo games will launch alongside the console, with more to follow, as well as a selection of accessories. On day one, it will offer:

Metal Slug

The King of Fighters 2002

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Big Tournament Golf

Shock Troopers

Samurai Shodown V Special

Pulstar

Twinkle Star Sprites

Magician Lord

Over Top

The following accessories will also be available to purchase at launch:

NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick : “A 1:1 replica of the original classic controller, now updated to offer both wired and wireless capability”

: “A 1:1 replica of the original classic controller, now updated to offer both wired and wireless capability” NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card : “A 1:1 replica of the original, performing in the exact same fashion as the original but now updated to no longer require a cell battery”

: “A 1:1 replica of the original, performing in the exact same fashion as the original but now updated to no longer require a cell battery” NEOGEO AES+ Gamepad: “A 1:1 replica of the original”

An Ultimate Edition with all launch games and accessories is available now on the Plaion website.

Ben Jones, commercial director of Plaion Replai, said: “The NeoGeo remains peerless in the eyes of arcade enthusiasts, never accepting less than the authentic arcade experience. For 35 years SNK’s hardware has continued to astonish gamers with the system’s game collection, with titles that only improve with age and remain timeless classics.

“We are excited to reintroduce this legendary system to modern gamers in a way that refuses to compromise on the integrity of the original hardware, now priced at a level every gamer can finally afford. We look forward to unveiling more news throughout the year.”

Thanks to its significant power and synergy with SNK’s arcade business, the AES promised arcade-perfect games in the home – something not possible on rival platforms at the time.

However, its power came at a high price: $649, which is more than $1200 today, with each game retailing for a whopping $200. Unsurprisingly, the Neo Geo sold less than a million units worldwide.