Smash Bros Melee tournament finalist loses $2000 prize by glitching through the floor

A Super Smash Bros Melee tournament ended dramatically this weekend when the final match ended with a glitch.

In the final match of the Full House 2025 tournament, which took place in Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, US player Cody Schwab took on Canadian player Moky (both playing as Fox) for a $2,202 prize.

With the first player to score three points set to win the prize, Schwab took a 2-0 lead. Playing on the Pokémon Stadium stage, which transforms at regular intervals, Moky took shelter by standing on the branch of a large tree.

As both players tried to feel each other out, Moky started wavedashing – an expert technique that lets players move quickly around the stage and position themselves accurately, and perform any ground action while still moving horizontally across the ground.

“The last time I saw Moky here, he went through the stage”, the commentator joked, not realising that the same thing was about to happen again.

Seconds later, Moky performed a wavedash that glitched him through the tree, out through the bottom of the stage, and out of the ring, scoring Schwab his third point and ending the tournament.

A surprised Schwab held his face in his hands at Moky’s unusual loss, while Moky just sat there, laughing.

greatest commentator curse of all time there’s just no way LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pVktbdfVDS — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) May 19, 2025

The Pokémon Stadium stage glitch is known among the competitive Super Smash Bros Melee community, but it’s rare enough that it isn’t usually considered an issue in tournaments.

Discussion about the incident on Reddit has had some suggesting Moky deliberately performed the glitch because he was losing 2-0 and wanted to take matters into his own hands, while one user claims they spoke to Moky about it and he said he was “just trying to keep his hands warm”.