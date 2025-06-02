Slovenian retailer fills their car with Switch 2 consoles for pre-launch road trip

A Slovenian retailer drove a lengthy round trip to Italy to fill his car with Nintendo Switch 2 stock, as the console’s launch nears.

With seemingly no official distribution available in Slovenia, the owner of Ljubljana-based video game shop Konzolko decided to order stock from an Italian distributor instead.

Rather than hoping the stock would be delivered to the store on time, they instead decided to go on a lengthy round trip to Italy and fill their car with as many Switch 2 consoles as it could hold.

After telling users on Slovenian forum Mn3njalnik that he was travelling to Italy, he noted his worry that parts of the drive were “dangerous”, saying if he ends up in trouble, “my customers will be my last concern. Either I will be broke somewhere (theft) or they will not be there at all and I will dream of the house I could have. They are already paid for.”

Although the retailer didn’t say exactly how many Switch 2 units he managed to fit into his car, he had previously calculated that as many as 325 might fit. He did note, however, that when the rest of his delivery arrived he was sure there would be enough Switch 2 consoles in stock to last the summer.

After finally filling the car with “half a ton” of Switch 2 consoles, the Konzolko owner finally got back to the store and started stocking their shelves.

When asked by one forum user if there was anything to stop them selling the consoles early, he replied “officially I doubt it”, but added that that while it’s technically possible he didn’t want to risk any issues from Nintendo.

“I’m sure I’d be disinherited,” he said (via machine translation). “Also, every piece of equipment is serialized and everything is regularly sent to Nintendo. So they’ll see exactly who played it and when. They brag that they can disable the device via remote, even though you can do that on any device that’s updated, but it’s a shame to even announce it.

“I’m just checking if I can do a demo. The official delivery will be exactly one day before the release, so hopefully we can pack it up earlier.”

Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside first-party titles Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of current-gen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Third-party launch games include Split Fiction, Cyberpunk 2077, Civilization VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Sonic X Shadows Generations, and more.