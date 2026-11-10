Skydance Games has been laying off some of its staff, a month after merging with Warner Bros

At least 25 people have been laid off by Skydance Games following Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros.

In June, Paramount Skydance announced that it was forming Paramount Games Studio, a new studio bringing together Skydance Games, Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media into one group.

Last month Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros completed a $110 billion merger, following which both companies’ video game divisions were combined.

Variety has now announced, however, that Skydance Games has undergone a round of layoffs following the merger.

While the number of layoffs hasn’t been confirmed, The Wrap reports that Paramount Games lead engineer David Vera posted on LinkedIn that at least 25 of his colleagues had been laid off, while Skydance Games senior gameplay and game AI programmer Rebecca Vessel said that while she wasn’t affected, most of her team was.

In a statement to Variety confirming the layoffs, a Skydance spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to position Skydance Games for long-term growth and success, we are implementing reorganization and operational shifts across a few areas of our business.

“We have stepped back and taken some time to consider where we are investing our efforts and have made the difficult decision to scale down some of our projects. As a result, there are roles impacted.

“This is not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or creativity of those affected and we are grateful for their contributions. We are committed to approaching the process with transparency, care and respect for those who are leaving the company.”

Paramount Games is set to release the PlatinumGames-developer Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, as well as Bloober Team‘s upcoming psychological thriller Star Trek: Shadow Frontier.